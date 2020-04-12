Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Amerigo Resources LTD (OTCMKTS:ARREF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.13. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 6,620 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.30.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

