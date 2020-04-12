Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells $25,300.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 365,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,422.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 481,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,868 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,176 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,389,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 389,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $240,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOLD. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

