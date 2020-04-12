Analysts Anticipate Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). Eastside Distilling reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 102.63% and a negative return on equity of 123.81%.

EAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.87% of Eastside Distilling worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.34. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

