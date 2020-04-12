Analysts Expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Avnet posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cross Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.22. 736,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,206. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Avnet by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Avnet by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.