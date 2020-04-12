Analysts Expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.83. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

O traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,974,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,286. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

