Analysts Set Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Target Price at $32.20

Shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

CLLS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 102,138 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 306,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 126,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,773. The company has a market capitalization of $411.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.93. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 444.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

