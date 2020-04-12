Analysts Set Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) PT at $16.50

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.57. 3,740,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,475. The company has a market cap of $799.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $924.27 million for the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.