Analysts Set NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Target Price at $2.60

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCSM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NCSM opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.12 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NCS Multistage stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,264,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,383 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.84% of NCS Multistage worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

