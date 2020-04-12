Analysts Set Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) PT at €166.44

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €166.44 ($193.54).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOW3 shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €166.00 ($193.02) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($189.53) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded up €4.40 ($5.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €122.54 ($142.49). The company had a trading volume of 2,150,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €124.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €160.39.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

