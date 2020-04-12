Analysts Set Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Target Price at $29.08

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 348.72%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

