Analyzing Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) & MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MediciNova and Karyopharm Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova 0 0 1 0 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63

MediciNova currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.62%. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.71, suggesting a potential upside of 49.61%. Given MediciNova’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MediciNova is more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MediciNova and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova N/A N/A -$12.94 million ($0.36) -16.92 Karyopharm Therapeutics $40.89 million 32.91 -$199.59 million ($3.22) -6.38

MediciNova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Karyopharm Therapeutics. MediciNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karyopharm Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of MediciNova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of MediciNova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MediciNova and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova N/A -17.40% -16.53% Karyopharm Therapeutics -488.08% -254.74% -71.41%

Risk & Volatility

MediciNova has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MediciNova beats Karyopharm Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective ß2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm’s lead compound, XPOVIOTM (selinexor), received accelerated approval from the FDA in July 2019 in combination with dexamethasone as a treatment for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. A Marketing Authorization Application for selinexor is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development.

