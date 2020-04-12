Andrew Power Sells 12,500 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Power also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $152.59.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares during the period.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.86.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

