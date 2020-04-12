ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Richard S. Mahoney Sells 4,635 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $1,114,949.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.92 and its 200 day moving average is $245.61. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,031,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ANSYS by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,361,000 after buying an additional 336,552 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in ANSYS by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 752,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,762,000 after buying an additional 214,303 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 659,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,698,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,335,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

