AO World (LON:AO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.92

AO World PLC (LON:AO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.92 and traded as low as $60.00. AO World shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 237,080 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 146.50 ($1.93).

The firm has a market cap of $296.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.92.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

