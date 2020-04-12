Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Sells $10,858,435.28 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $267.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1,164.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

