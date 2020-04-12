Aquila Resources (TSE:AQA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Aquila Resources Inc (TSE:AQA) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.11. Aquila Resources shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 14,900 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of $33.86 million and a PE ratio of -5.45.

Aquila Resources (TSE:AQA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Aquila Resources Company Profile (TSE:AQA)

Aquila Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Back Forty project, a development stage volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit located in Menominee County, Michigan.

