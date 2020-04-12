Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

ARD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ARD opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.49. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 26,112 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 419,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

