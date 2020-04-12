Ardor Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.78 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and OKEx. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $33.96 million and $1.78 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, OKEx, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

