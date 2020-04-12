Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Receives $74.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.65. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

In other Argo Group news, Director Samuel G. Liss acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $229,556.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Argo Group by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Argo Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,626 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Argo Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Argo Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

