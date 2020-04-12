Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Argonaut Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.78. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 270,913 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.