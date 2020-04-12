Ark (ARK) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and OKEx. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $18.78 million and $530,069.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036068 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,708,294 coins and its circulating supply is 120,107,397 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Upbit, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, OKEx, Binance and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

