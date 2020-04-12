ArtByte Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00608334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008189 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 325.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

