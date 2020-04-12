ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.76

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and traded as low as $13.00. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 118,358 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHKSY shares. ValuEngine lowered ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.94.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

