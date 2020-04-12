ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut ASOS PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ASOS PLC/ADR stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 3.00.

About ASOS PLC/ADR

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

