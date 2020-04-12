Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $40.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAWW. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

AAWW stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 792,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 13,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $222,681.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and sold 56,748 shares worth $1,294,732. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

