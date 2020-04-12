AudioCoin (ADC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One AudioCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. AudioCoin has a market capitalization of $69,028.19 and approximately $21.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AudioCoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AudioCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033248 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00056235 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,090.64 or 1.00539853 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00068521 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000610 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AudioCoin Coin Profile

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine.

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AudioCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AudioCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.