Augur (REP) One Day Volume Tops $26.16 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. Augur has a total market cap of $109.61 million and approximately $26.16 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $9.96 or 0.00141411 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, IDEX, AirSwap and HitBTC. In the last week, Augur has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 84% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.09 or 0.02782798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00206131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, BX Thailand, Bithumb, Bittrex, Liqui, Zebpay, Livecoin, HitBTC, Koinex, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, Kraken, GOPAX, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Mercatox, DragonEX, Gate.io, Bitbns, Cobinhood, ABCC, Upbit, Crex24, IDEX, Binance, BitBay, Poloniex, Bitsane and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.