Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $456.87

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.87 and traded as low as $411.70. Auto Trader Group shares last traded at $414.00, with a volume of 4,877,337 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUTO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 494 ($6.50) to GBX 368 ($4.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 543.44 ($7.15).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 456.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 532.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73.

In related news, insider David W. Keens bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.