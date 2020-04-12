B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Sells C$731,263.15 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 138,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total value of C$731,263.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,153,287.87.

Clive Thomas Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 700,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$4,249,000.00.

B2Gold stock opened at C$5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.51.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$414.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.82.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

