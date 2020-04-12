Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Badger Daylighting in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. Badger Daylighting has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

