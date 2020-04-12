Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 197,379 Shares

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Standpoint Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 32,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,560,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,067,000 after buying an additional 51,712 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 49.6% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

