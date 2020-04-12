BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.81

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $3.66. BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 2,921 shares trading hands.

BRRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07.

About BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.