Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading Up 11.8% This Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDCM. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $239.00 million and approximately $83.03 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.02780124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00205802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,492,564 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Liqui, Poloniex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, DDEX, Livecoin, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Upbit, AirSwap, Bancor Network, Binance, IDEX, Huobi, ChaoEX, HitBTC, IDCM, Ethfinex, BitBay, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Zebpay, ZB.COM, WazirX, Koinex, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.