Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.18 ($94.39).

Shares of BAYN opened at €57.47 ($66.83) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.43. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

