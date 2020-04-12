BidaskClub Lowers Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Onespan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Onespan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Onespan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Onespan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Onespan alerts:

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Onespan has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $627.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Onespan had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Onespan will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at $3,964,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Onespan by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 227,402 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Onespan by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 103,909 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Onespan by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.