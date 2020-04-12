BidaskClub Upgrades Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $286.35 million, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,450.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management acquired 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $401,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,100 shares of company stock worth $600,574 in the last 90 days. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.