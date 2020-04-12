BidaskClub Upgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROIC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

