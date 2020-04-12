Binance Coin Trading 6.8% Higher This Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $434.04 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for about $14.59 or 0.00206527 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, LBank and Bancor Network. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014158 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 80.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.02793512 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Exrates, IDEX, AirSwap, Binance, FCoin, Trade Satoshi and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.