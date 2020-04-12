BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.45

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and traded as low as $7.39. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 10,943 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get BIONDVAX PHARMA/S alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.87% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.