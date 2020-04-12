BitCoen (BEN) Price Up 4.7% This Week

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $72,490.15 and approximately $209.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.02392528 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001614 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,091.47 or 0.99880999 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

