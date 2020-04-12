Bitcoin Planet Hits Market Cap of $583.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00061071 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.01075615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033157 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00274306 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00173223 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00056168 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

