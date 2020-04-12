Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Black Hills by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

