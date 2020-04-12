Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 30th

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of HYT opened at $9.75 on Friday. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

