BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.06

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and traded as high as $14.30. BlackRock Core Bond Trust shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 225,430 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

