Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (MEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MEN stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

