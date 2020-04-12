BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

MHD stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

