Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (MUS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUS opened at $12.29 on Friday. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

About Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

