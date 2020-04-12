Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (MUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $12.26 on Friday. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.