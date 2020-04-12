Blackrock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $517.32

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $517.32 and traded as low as $490.00. Blackrock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at $497.00, with a volume of 673,806 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 517.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 607.25.

Get Blackrock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.

In other Blackrock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £83,750 ($110,168.38).

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.