BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $297.84

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.84 and traded as high as $313.00. BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at $313.00, with a volume of 461,721 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $544.01 million and a P/E ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 297.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 341.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

